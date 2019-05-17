UConn head coach Dan Hurley lead the Huskies to a 16-17 overall record in his first season with the program. (Peter Aiken / USA TODAY Sports)

On Thursday, it was announced that Indiana will face UConn in the annual Jimmy V Classic Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. So what exactly should Hoosier fans know about the Huskies? Here's an early look.

Season Summary

Overall Record: 16-17 Key Wins: No. 15 Syracuse 83-76 (2k Classic) Key Losses: No. 11 Florida State 79-71 (Never Forget Tribute Classic), Villanova 81-58, No. 9 Houston 71-63. UConn got off to a pretty good start with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. However, it only managed to win six of its 18 American Athletic Conference (AAC) games the rest of the way. The Huskies won their AAC tournament opener over South Florida but got demolished in their rematch with Houston 84-45 to end their campaign on a sour note. Including the postseason, they went just 1-4 against top 25 teams last year.

Who's Coming

Bouknight is a familiar name to IU fans in that he's a sharpshooting former target from the previous recruiting cycle. Gaffney is a former teammate of former IU forward Jake Forrester. Cole transferred into the program from Howard this week but will won't play against IU due to having to sit out the upcoming season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

Who's Going

Adams graduated, so UConn will lose not only a former five-star prospect but its leading scorer (16.9 points per game) and free throw shooter (82.9 percent) as well. Cobb, a former junior college transfer, was the Huskies' third-leading rebounder last winter. Smith and Yakwe arrived in Storrs, Conn., by way of transfer. Smith was second in steals and third in assists, but Yakwe and Williams didn't offer much in 10.9 and 3.3 minutes per game off the bench respectively.

Key Stats

UConn primarily excelled at two things on paper: pounding the offensive glass and blocking shots. Its 145 blocks were 57th-most nationally, while its 380 offensive rebounds were 66th. The Huskies averaged 73.8 points per game while limiting opponents to 71.3. Meanwhile, they shot 42.8 percent from the floor in AAC play - sixth-highest in the league - but owned the third-worst field goal defense in allowing conference foes to shoot 44.3 percent from the floor.



Key Returnees