Ed Schilling is no longer on staff at Indiana, multiple sources tell Rivals.com.

Schilling was an assistant coach with the Hoosiers and was part of Indiana head coach Archie Miller's initial staff at Indiana. He joined the staff after spending four years at UCLA as an assistant coach.

The former Indiana assistant coach had deep ties to the state of Indiana. He was an Indiana native and coached high school basketball at several schools in the state, including Indianapolis Park Tudor where he coached former Hoosier Yogi Ferell.

He also had extensive experience at the college level, with stops at UMass, Memphis, and a head coaching stop at Wright State.

Schilling's experience extended to the NBA where he had a brief coaching stint with the then-New Jersey Nets. He had an extensive training background as well, working with a myriad of NBA players at St. Vincent’s Sports Performance in its NBA readiness program from 2007-2013.

Indiana has not released an update on Schilling's status as of Wednesday night.