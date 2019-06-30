News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 15:46:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 3 Recap

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Ciddqp6epwqziwrnajns
Trey Galloway (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

INDIANAPOLIS – The weekend of June 28-30 is an evaluation period for college coaches, and it overlapped with one of the most prominent summer high school events in the state of Indiana in the Charlie Hughes Shootout where several IU targets competed.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}