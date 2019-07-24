News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 15:58:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 forward Caleb Furst updates his recruitment after EYBL

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst is one of the most sought after big men in the midwest in the 2021 class. The four-star forward played up an age group this spring and summer with the Indy Heat U17 team in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).

The EYBL is a Nike-sponsored spring and summer basketball league featuring some of the best high school basketball players in the country.

Almunkxxbc8rnqkqdfcw
Caleb Furst helped Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian win the IHSAA 1A State Championship and Indy Heat U17 reach the final eight at Nike Peach Jam. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)
