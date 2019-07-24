Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst is one of the most sought after big men in the midwest in the 2021 class. The four-star forward played up an age group this spring and summer with the Indy Heat U17 team in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).

The EYBL is a Nike-sponsored spring and summer basketball league featuring some of the best high school basketball players in the country.