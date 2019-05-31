Anthony Leal recaps first IU visit since offer
Bloomington South four-star guard Anthony Leal visited Indiana Thursday for the first time since the Hoosiers offered.
Leal, who knows the campus well since he lives less than 15 minutes away, came away surprised with some aspects he hadn't seen before.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news