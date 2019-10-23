The Spartans are one of top teams in the country and will be competing for a national championship run by the end of the season. They'll be a tough task for the Hoosiers, as they would for any team in the country.

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Michigan State Spartans early next year on Jan. 23, 2020. The matchup will take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in the heart of Indiana's Big Ten Conference slate.

Key losses: Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, Nick Ward

Key returners: Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Joshua Tillman, Aaron Henry

Newcomers: Rocket Watts, Steven Izzo, Malik Hall, Julius Marble

2018-19 record: 32-7 (16-4 in the Big Ten)

2018-19 result: Loss to Texas Tech in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament

Series: 48-16-2 Michigan State

The Spartans begin their season season at No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history. Under head coach Tom Izzo, whose tenure dates back to 1995, Michigan State will be looking for another deep tournament run come March 2020.

Michigan State suffered a loss to Texas Tech 61-51 in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament after appearing in the program's eighth Final Four appearance under Izzo. Three contributors have since departed, but the team is returning three starters — not counting junior guard Joshua Langford, who isn't expected to return to the lineup until February due to a foot injury.



The 2018-2019 Big Ten Player of the year Cassius Winston returns to the starting lineup as a senior this season. After leading the team in points and assists last year, he'll be the catalyst to the Michigan State offense. Alongside Winston, the Spartans welcome back junior Xavier Tillman. The 6-foot-8 junior is slated to have an increased workload this season after playing well as the first man off the bench. He accounted for 10 points per game a year ago.

Aaron Henry will also slot in as a starter who is due for an uptick in production. By the end of the season, Michigan State will have an experienced, four-player nucleus on its way to a projected Big Ten Championship, but it's been nearly two decades since a Big Ten team cut down the nets as an NCAA champion. Coincidentally, it was Izzo's Michigan State squad that won back in 2000.