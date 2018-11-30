TheHoosier.com

Ticker
Indiana Basketball: 2019 5-Star Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Commits To IU

Class of 2019 5-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is a Hoosier.

Rivals' No. 19 player nationally and No. 6 power forward, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove product announced his verbal commit to IU via his personal Twitter page Friday afternoon, choosing the Hoosiers over Michigan State and UCLA.

Jackson-Davis' verbal pledge gives the Hoosiers their second commitment in the class of 2019, joining Indianapolis Cathedral product and Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin who signed with IU earlier this month.

The son of former Indiana Pacer Dale Davis, Jackson-Davis averaged 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots and 2.8 assists as a junior en route to Indiana Junior All-Stars honors. He led Center Grove to a 21-7 overall record and second consecutive sectional title before falling to New Albany (Ind.) High and Romeo Langford in regionals for the second year in a row.

With Jackson-Davis' commitment, Indiana's 2019 recruiting class ranks No. 29 nationally according to Rivals.com.

{{ article.author_name }}