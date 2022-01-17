Indiana holds off Nebraska, earns first road victory in 78-71 outing

Whistles were flying left and right for the entirety of the contest. The teams combined for 42 fouls and the game took two hours and 15 minutes to complete. Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, and Xavier Johnson all recorded two fouls in the first half, forcing Mike Woodson to use the bench early.

The Hoosiers led the majority of the game, but Nebraska kept things close the whole game. They knocked down some open looks from three to keep things close in the first 10 minutes. The Huskers hit four of their six three attempts in the first quarter of the game and missed all six of their two-point attempts.

Indiana has their first road win in 341 days after they defeated Nebraska in Lincoln 78-71.

The Hoosiers had success on offense the entire first half. They scored 45 points on great efficiency, hitting 61.5 percent of their shots and 75 percent of their free throws. However, they struggled on the defensive end with over half their starters parked on the bench with foul trouble.

Nebraska hit 48 percent of their first-half attempts and got to the free-throw line 12 times, knocking down 10. The score heading into halftime was 45-39, the most points the Hoosiers have allowed in the first half since they played Syracuse on November 30th.

Indiana's defensive inconsistencies continued into the second half and frustration began brewing for both teams. The fouls kept coming and sportsmanship became questionable on both sides with several technical fouls and monitor reviews.

Despite the chippy nature of the game and the loud Nebraska crowd, the Hoosiers maintained a lead the entire second half. However, Nebraska never quit. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens kept the Huskers afloat and hit timely shots which prevented the Hoosiers from pulling away.

A seemingly crucial moment in the game came with 7:54 to go when Trayce Jackson-Davis was fouled and went down hard, landing straight on his rear end. He would stay in the game for a few more possessions but went out with his fourth foul and would not return.

Despite not having their preseason All-American, the Hoosiers were able to fend off the Huskers on defense and secure the win. They didn't record a field goal in the final 3:23 of the game, but the defense was stout enough to vanquish any Nebraska comeback.

Jackson-Davis was once again the dominant performer for the Hoosiers before leaving with his injury. He recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds and torched his defender anytime he caught the ball in the paint. It was his fourth straight double-double -- the longest streak of his career.

Jordan Geronimo made a significant impact on the game as well. He imposed his athleticism and energy on every possession and filled in nicely for Thompson as he sat with two fouls in the first half. He played 21 minutes and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field with 10 points and eight rebounds.Thompson added12 points and seven rebounds.

McGowens was the leading offensive force for the Cornhuskers. He struggled from the field early but managed to get to the foul line often. He would finish with a team-high 20 points, while backcourt mate Verge finished with 19.

Indiana finally has their first road victory of the season. It wasn't a pretty win against a 6-13 Nebraska team, but to pull out a win in front of a raucous crowd in a tense environment is a big step forward for this team.

They will need to take this confidence-builder into their next game on Thursday when they take on Purdue at Assembly Hall.