Johnson was in a boot and on crutches shortly after. He did not return to the game. Before the injury, Johnson was averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He was shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three.

“He’s frustrated because I’ve been there in those shoes as a senior. This is his last go around . . . he’s put his time in, so he’s very frustrated," Woodson said. "It’s my job, it’s his family’s job to keep him upbeat, because in time everything heals and he’ll be back on the basketball floor playing. But right now the uncertainty with where he is is the problem."

Johnson was injured at the 9:12 mark of the first half in Indiana's 84-62 loss to No. 8 Kansas on Saturday and did not return to the game. He played nine minutes and was 0-of-2 from the field with two assists and two turnovers.

Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson had surgery on Wednesday for a broken foot, sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com. He is expected to miss an extended amount of time. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 was first to report.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will assume starting point guard duties. He missed three games earlier this year with a back injury, but has played in the last two games for the Hoosiers.

Hood-Schifino Is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 28.6 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three. He has started every game he has been heathy for.

Tuesday night's win over Elon was Indiana's first game without Johnson in the starting lineup this season. Hood-Schifino finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field and seven assists. He has scored 10+ points in five of his last six games -- averaging 11.8 points per game and 4.0 assists per game.

"It doesn't change anything. They both ran the offense. When X is there, it gives you two guys that can make plays with the basketball, not only for themselves but for guys around them. Now we don't have X," Woodson said following IU's win over Elon. "I've got to keep an eye on Jalen, as well. He's just getting back from his flare-up, and you want to make sure that you don't bury him with a lot of minutes to the point where he goes back down. Then you're really stuck.

"I've got to really watch that closely and monitor him as we continue this journey, but the guys like (Trey) Gallo and Scoop (Tamar Bates) and CJ (Gunn) and Anthony (Leal), guys that have to handle the ball for us, they've got to be more strong with it and be able to make basketball plays to help us."

Trey Galloway, who started in place of Hood-Schifino during his three-game absence, will again see his role increase as a secondary ball handler. He and sophomore guard Tamar Bates will see larger roles moving forward.

Galloway averages 5.9 points, 3.3rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 22.9 minutes per game. Bates is averaging 8.4 points and shooting 41.5 percent from three in 21.3 minutes per game.

Freshman guard CJ Gunn had his best performance of his young career on Tuesday night, scoring 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes. He's a 6-foot-5 guard who has tremendous length and athleticism.

Indiana returns to action on Friday at home against Kennesaw State.