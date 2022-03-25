Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has entered the transfer portal
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee announced on Friday that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal.
Phinisee will be a graduate transfer and be eligible immediately.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 111 career games over four seasons for the Hoosiers.
"Hoosier Nation, I'd like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and downs these past four years," Phinisee posted. "Through it all you have stuck with me and supported me through to continue my journey.
"After talking with my family, I have decided I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer for the 2022-23 season. I'd like to thank all of my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana."
Phinisee dealt with injuries throughout his career at Indiana, including his senior season. In 25 games, he averaged 4.5 points on 31.2 percent from the field and 1.7 assists per game in a reserve role.
The West Lafayette native had a career-high 20 points and a game-winner against No. 4 Purdue in Assembly Hall this season to end a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.
Phinisee scored in double-figures in three games this year and Indiana was 16-9 in games he appeared in.
The four-year guard was the last remaining player on the Indiana roster from the first recruiting class from Archie Miller's tenure.
Phinisee joins Khristian Lander, Michael Durr and Parker Stewart as the four players who have left the program this offseason.
Indiana is now under the scholarship by one.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.