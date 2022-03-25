Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has entered the transfer portal

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee announced on Friday that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal.

Phinisee will be a graduate transfer and be eligible immediately.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 111 career games over four seasons for the Hoosiers.

"Hoosier Nation, I'd like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and downs these past four years," Phinisee posted. "Through it all you have stuck with me and supported me through to continue my journey.

"After talking with my family, I have decided I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a grad transfer for the 2022-23 season. I'd like to thank all of my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana."