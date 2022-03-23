Indiana guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal, confirmed by TheHoosier.com. The original report came from VerbalCommits.

Lander appeared in just 13 games this season, playing 8.8 minutes per game while averaging 2.9 points and 0.9 assists.

"First of all I want to thank Hoosier Nation and fans for all of their support these last two years," Lander put in a twitter post. "After talking with my family I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I will always have love for Hoosier Nation."