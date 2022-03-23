Indiana guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal, confirmed by TheHoosier.com. The original report came from VerbalCommits.
Lander appeared in just 13 games this season, playing 8.8 minutes per game while averaging 2.9 points and 0.9 assists.
"First of all I want to thank Hoosier Nation and fans for all of their support these last two years," Lander put in a twitter post. "After talking with my family I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I will always have love for Hoosier Nation."
In his career, Lander appeared in 39 career games averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 assists in 9.7 minutes per game.
Originally a class of 2021 point guard, Lander reclassified to 2020 and was a five-star point guard, ranked No. 26 in the Rivals150 class of 2020 rankings. He was also the No. 7 ranked point guard in the class.
Lander also put his name in the portal last year but returned to Indiana after the hiring of Mike Woodson.
The 6-foot-2 point guard will be eligible to play immediately next season with the NCAA allowing a one-time transfer without sitting out.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.