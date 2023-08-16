Indiana guard Jakai Newton undergoes procedure to treat pre-existing injury
Indiana freshman guard Jakai Newton underwent a procedure to treat a pre-existing injury today on Wednesday, according to a release from the program.
There is currently not a timetable set for his return back to action.
Newton, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Covington, Ga. was a consensus top-100 recruit – ranked No. 72 in this year's recruiting class.
Newton has had unfortunate injury history in his past, missing much of his senior season prior to arriving at Indiana with a knee injury.
It is unclear at this time if the procedure done on Wednesday is related to that same injury.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
