Indiana freshman guard Jakai Newton underwent a procedure to treat a pre-existing injury today on Wednesday, according to a release from the program.

There is currently not a timetable set for his return back to action.

Newton, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Covington, Ga. was a consensus top-100 recruit – ranked No. 72 in this year's recruiting class.

Newton has had unfortunate injury history in his past, missing much of his senior season prior to arriving at Indiana with a knee injury.

It is unclear at this time if the procedure done on Wednesday is related to that same injury.