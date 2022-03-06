Indiana grabs No. 9 seed in Big Ten Tournament, set to take on Michigan

Michigan finished its regular season with a road win over Ohio State on Sunday, moving to 17-13 (11-9). Indiana lost its regular season finale against Purdue on Saturday, falling to 18-12 (9-11).

Indiana is the No. 9 seed while Michigan is the No. 8 seed. The winner will play the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.

Indiana's opponent for the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament is set as it will play Michigan on Thursday at 11:30 am ET.

The two programs played once earlier this season on January 23 with Michigan coming away with an 80-62 victory of the Hoosiers. It was the first game for Indiana following its thrilling win over Purdue at home.

Michigan was led by big man Hunter Dickinson who had 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds. He is Michigan's leading scorer this season, averaging 18.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He also shoots 56.3 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from three. Against Indiana, Dickinson was 3-of-4 from three.

Dickinson missed Michigan's season finale on Sunday due to a stomach issue.

Part of the recent surge for Michigan has been the play of freshman Caleb Houstan. The 6-foot-8 perimeter player is averaging 12.2 points per game in the last 14 games, including 19 points against Indiana. He hit a season-high five 3s. Houstan is shooting 42.9 percent from three in the last 14 games.

In the first 15 games of the season, Houstan was averaging 9.7 points while shooting 31.2 percent from three.

Guards Eli Brooks (12.1 ppg) and DeVante Jones (10.1 ppg) lead the backcourt for the Wolverines.

Alongside Dickinson in the front court is freshman Moussa Diabate. The 6-foot-11 forward brings a lot of added versatility to the Michigan offense with his ability to face up and take opposing defenders off of the dribble. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the only matchup with Indiana this season. He also scored 28 points against Iowa and 15 points against Purdue in two other notable matchups with talented front court players.

This will also be the first game back for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after serving a five-game suspension for his part in a postgame fight that broke out against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin holds the No. 1 seed right now, but because of its loss to Nebraska earlier today, if Illinois defeats Iowa tonight, the Illini would become the No. 1 seed. If Iowa wins, Wisconsin will remain the No. 1 seed due to tiebreakers.