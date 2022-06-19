Indiana freshmen forwards making strong first impression

Indiana returns one of the top front court duos in the Big Ten, and arguably the entire country with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

It also adds two talented forwards with freshmen Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks.

Summer workouts began last week with the freshmen and already, it’s the new duo making an impression.

Both will have different roles, but Reneau will be expected to play a large role from the start. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, the Montverde Academy product has flashed the five-star potential he has.

“My early impressions of him are that he's a great player. I have not seen a lot of film of him in high school,” Race Thompson said when asked about the five-star freshman. “When he got here, he was bigger and stronger than I had expected him to be.

“Malik is a strong body. He already seems like he's ready to play in the Big Ten, talented big man, handle the ball, shoot the ball, and has a lot of moves in the post. He's really impressed me, especially in the past two days he's been doing really well, and I'm excited to get on the court with him.”