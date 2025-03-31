Report: Indiana forward Yarden Garzon to enter the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Yarden Garzon has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple Monday reports.

The move comes a season after Garzon led the team in scoring as a junior. The native of Ra'anana, Israel is the sixth Hoosier to enter the portal this offseason.

Garzon has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 wing spent the first three years of her college career in Bloomington with the Hoosiers, becoming the program's all-time leading 3-point shooter during her time at Indiana.

As soon as Garzon stepped on campus, she was a starter for Teri Moren's bunch. She started all 97 games she appeared in throughout her three years at Indiana. Garzon's 220 3-point makes as a Hoosier are a program record, while her career 42.6% 3-point percentage is tops in Indiana history as well.

This past season, Garzon averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for her efforts during the 2024-25 season.

Indiana will now have to replace four starters this offseason with the losses of Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Karoline Striplin—in addition to Garzon.