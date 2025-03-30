Report: Indiana interested in UCLA transfer guard Sebastian Mack

With Darian DeVries tasked with overhauling the roster this offseason, the Hoosiers have been quietly active in the transfer portal in recent weeks.

One of the players Indiana has reportedly contacted is UCLA transfer guard Sebastian Mack, according to reports.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Mack appeared in 34 games as a sophomore for the Bruins this past season, starting just one.

As a true freshman two years ago, Mack played in 33 games for Mick Cronin’s squad, making 30 starts. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range on three attempts per game. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team for his efforts.

This past season, Mack averaged 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range. Despite coming off the bench and playing 21 minutes per game in 2024-25, his usage rate remained high at 25.4%.

Mack scored in double figures 18 times this season, including a pair of 20-point performances against Idaho State and North Carolina in nonconference play.

In UCLA’s four-point win at Bloomington in February, Mack scored five points off the bench in 14 minutes, shooting 2-of-7 from the field and missing all three of his 3-point attempts against the Hoosiers.

In two NCAA Tournament appearances this season, Mack scored a total of four points while playing 34 minutes across both games.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons on the West Coast, Mack, a former four-star recruit, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Check out some of Mack’s highlights below.