Indiana freshman Mackenzie Mgbako makes it official: He will return to Bloomington for his sophomore season. Some speculated Mgbako would gather NBA Draft feedback before making his decision, but he has decided to stay at Indiana, per 247 Sports.

As a freshman, the Gladstone, New Jersey native was named the Big Ten's Co-Freshman of the Year. He started all 33 of Indiana's games, averaging 12.2 points per game on 40.6% (131-332) shooting from the field. Mgbako also shot 34.3% (50-153) from 3-point range, leading the Hoosiers in 3-point makes, while shooting a team-best 82.1% (92-112) from the charity stripe.



A five-star and top-10 recruit in the country (Rivals), Mgbako was one of the biggest off-season acquisitions for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson. Mgbako initially committed to Duke in April of 2022. A little over a year later, the top-rated recruit de-committed from the Blue Devils, asking to be released from his letter of intent.

After reopening his recruitment, Kansas, Louisville and St. John's joined Indiana in the pursuit of the talented high school prospect. Ultimately, Mgbako committed to the Hoosiers over the Jayhawks in mid May.

The 6-foot-8, 217 pound forward has three years of eligibility remaining and will be a key piece for Indiana's core next season. He also gives the Hoosiers some flexibility, and it will be interesting to see if the remaining roster is constructed with Mgbako as the starting four, or starting three.

