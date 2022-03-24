Indiana forward Michael Durr enters the transfer portal
Indiana forward Michael Durr has entered the transfer portal, a source confirms. The report was first by Verbal Commits.
"Indiana and Hoosier nation thank you for a memorable year," Durr said in a Twitter post. "It has been a crazy experience and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Love."
Durr played one season at Indiana in a reserve role, playing in 30 games while averaging 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.
He was also one of five Indiana players who were suspended earlier this season in a loss at Northwestern.
The 7-foot forward came to Indiana from South Florida. During his three seasons there, he averaged 6.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 87 games (85 starts).
In 2020-21, Durr averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.
Originally from Atlanta, Durr had a prior relationship with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond which played a large role in his transfer to Indiana.
Durr becomes the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal this week, following second-year guard Khristian Lander.
Indiana is still one scholarship over for the 2022-23 season, with three freshmen incoming.
