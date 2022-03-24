Indiana forward Michael Durr enters the transfer portal

Indiana forward Michael Durr has entered the transfer portal, a source confirms. The report was first by Verbal Commits.

"Indiana and Hoosier nation thank you for a memorable year," Durr said in a Twitter post. "It has been a crazy experience and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Love."

Durr played one season at Indiana in a reserve role, playing in 30 games while averaging 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.

He was also one of five Indiana players who were suspended earlier this season in a loss at Northwestern.