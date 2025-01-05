Indiana forward Malik Reneau won't be back 'anytime soon'

Indiana forward Malik Reneau will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a right knee injury during Thursday's 84-84 victory over Rutgers.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson addressed Reneau's status following the Hoosiers' 77-71 win over Penn State on Sunday, offering both relief and uncertainty regarding the team's leading scorer.

“He didn’t tear up anything, but I don’t know when he’s going to be back,” Woodson said from the Palestra in Philadelphia. “It’s in medical’s hands. He’s got to do what he needs to get back when he can, but it won’t be anytime soon.”

Reneau sustained the injury on Indiana's first defensive possession against Rutgers when teammate Luke Goode inadvertently fell into his planted leg. The sophomore left the game after playing just 29 seconds and did not return.

During the Big Ten Network broadcast on Sunday, commentator Brandon Gaudin stated that there was no structural damage and speculated Reneau could return "in short order." However, Woodson's comments suggested a more cautious timeline.

The injury is a significant blow for Indiana. Reneau has been instrumental for the Hoosiers this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 60.3% from the field. Prior to the injury, Reneau had scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games and emerged as a vital offensive presence.

Indiana has managed to adjust, going 2-0 without Reneau, including Sunday’s gritty win over Penn State. The Hoosiers will return home Wednesday night to host USC, but Reneau is expected to remain unavailable.