Indiana Football: Shaun Shivers named to preseason Doak Walker Award list

Shivers enters his first season at Indiana after a four-year career at Auburn. He has totaled 1020 yards on 201 carries and eight touchdowns in his career.

The award is given to the nation's top college running back at the end of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior running back Shaun Shivers has been named a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday (July 20). The Forum annually presents the award to the nation's top college running back.

A transfer student-athlete from Auburn, Shivers joined the program for spring practice after appearing in 49 games with nine starts in four seasons on The Plains.The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native enters his first season with the Hoosiers as a 1,000-yard rusher in his career with eight rushing scores. He owns 38 career receptions for 211 yards and has served as a return specialist in his career, as well.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient.

The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. Honoring the legends of sports for 33 years, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum celebrates outstanding success in athletics. Based in Dallas, the series features major figures from a variety of sports. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum includes four luncheons and the prestigious Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association. The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a 12-day period this month. Fourteen of the association's 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates.