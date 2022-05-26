Indiana Football season opener, other game times announced
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Per the Indiana Football Twitter account, the Hoosiers will open the 2022 season with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at home against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2.
There was also an additional five other games and start times announced as well.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football team will open the 2022 season with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff inside Memorial Stadium against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2, it was announced on Thursday afternoon. FS1 will televise the game.
Five additional kick times were released and are listed below:
Saturday, Sept. 10: Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m. ET, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 17: Western Kentucky at Indiana, Noon ET, BTN
Saturday, Oct. 1: Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET, Network TBD
Saturday, Oct. 8: Michigan at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon ET, Network TBD
Saturday, Oct. 22: Indiana at Rutgers, Noon ET, Network TBD
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.