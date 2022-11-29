Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Bazelak has two years of eligibility remaining.
Bazelak transferred to Indiana this past offseason after two-plus seasons at Missouri. During his time there, he threw for 5,058 yards with 25 total touchdowns (two rushing) and 17 interceptions. He was also named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in 2020.
This year Bazelak started 10 games for Indiana and threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
Bazalek lost his starting job following the Ohio State loss where he played just three series before Dexter Williams taking over. He would return in the Purdue loss following the injury to Williams and throw for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Originally from Dayton, OH, Bazelak was ranked the No. 24 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit.
Indiana now goes into an offseason with just one healthy quarterback on the roster in Brendon Sorsby. Jack Tuttle and Grant Gremel have also entered the transfer portal.
Indiana finished the season 4-8 and 2-7 in the Big Ten.