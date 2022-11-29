Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Bazelak has two years of eligibility remaining.

Bazelak transferred to Indiana this past offseason after two-plus seasons at Missouri. During his time there, he threw for 5,058 yards with 25 total touchdowns (two rushing) and 17 interceptions. He was also named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in 2020.

This year Bazelak started 10 games for Indiana and threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.