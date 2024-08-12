Aiden Fisher, yet another transfer from James Madison, comes into Bloomington determined to make an impact. The 6'1'' 232 pound linebacker enters his third year of college football as a projected starter for the Hoosiers, in their new, revamped defense made up of experienced, mostly transfer players. Fisher may be the most anticipated of all the transfers on the defense so, with that being said, lets take a look into how Fisher could make a big impact on the 2024 Hoosiers.

2023 SEASON RECAP In 2023, Fisher was a force to be reckoned with while at JMU, putting up sensational numbers as just a sophomore. Fisher had 108 total tackles, making him the leading tackler on JMU and tied for 36th in the nation. These type of numbers for just his second year in college football, and first as a starter are extremely impressive. Especially on a very talented JMU defense, being the leading tackler, as well as one of the leaders on and off the field says a lot about his talent and maturity. Fisher also had 1.5 sacks and one interception, showing how he can impact the game in more ways than one. This type of versatility is exactly what IU needs in a linebacker, especially with so many transfers on the roster, Fisher's 2023 season is something that should make IU fans smile when hearing that he will be the leader of the defense in 2024.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK As the projected starter at the middle linebacker position, Fisher has the opportunity to impact the game in more ways that one. Most notably, Fisher has the chance to have more tackles on the Hoosiers, as well as put up respectable sack numbers. Being the starting middle linebacker also has its role as a leader position, something that Fisher does not take lightly, even as a junior. Being a junior may not seem young, but on this defense of seniors and fifth-year guys, Fisher will be the leader as one of the youngest starters on the defense. This should say a ton about his character which, coupled with his on-field talents, should make Fisher one of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten, if not the whole country. This should all make for a big year for the Hoosier defense and, with several JMU transfers like Maikal Kamara and James Carpenter, as well as Fisher, Curt Cignetti, Bryant Haines and company should have a great defensive unit, all lead by Aiden Fisher.