Another transfer from James Madison, defensive lineman James Carpenter, enters his fist season in Bloomington in 2024 hoping to make a major impact alongside his former coach, Curt Cignetti. Carpenter, a starter in his sophomore and junior seasons at JMU, put up some very impressive stats, something he is set to continue to do in his senior year at IU. With that being said, here's a look into the 6'2''' 284 pound DL from Roanoke, VA.

2023 SEASON RECAP

In 2023, Carpenter's second year as a starter for the Dukes, he had very respectable numbers as a part of one of the best defenses in college football. Carpenter had 53 total tackles for the season, putting him at fifth on the team and second for defensive lineman. Sacks were also a category Carpenter excelled at, sacking an opposing QB four times, which was fourth on the roster. This may seem less impressive than it is, but with the three ahead of him being some of the top sackers in the nation in 2023, Carpenter certainly earned praise with his four sacks on the year. Carpenter also had one interception, taking it back 36 yards. He was one of two defensive lineman on JMU to have an interception, Carpenter's being the longest return as well. All this made for a very successful season for Carpenter, and James Madison as a whole, leading to Cignetti getting a chance a IU and Carpenter getting a chance to follow his coach to Bloomington

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

As a projected starter alongside his former JMU teammate, Maikal Kamara, Carpenter has an opportunity to rekindle some of the success the Dukes had, but this time for the Hoosiers. With Cignetti, as well as defensive coordinator Bryant Haines also making the jump from JMU to IU, this defense has a chance to be just as dominant as the one seen at James Madison. Especially given the fact that Carpenter is a senior and has been around a winning program, he should be a leader not only among the defensive line, but the team as a whole. On the field, though, he should also excel, hoping to improve upon his already solid tackling and sack numbers from a year ago. If he can improve, especially in one of the best conferences in all of college football, Carpenter will impact the defensive line in a way coach Cignetti expected he would when he brought him over from JMU.

FROM CARPENTER