PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Indiana football player preview: Defensive back Shawn Asbury

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

One of many transfers within Indiana football's defensive back room this season, Shawn Asbury II joined the Hoosiers this offseason by way of Old Dominion.

Asbury, who's expected to start at safety this upcoming season for Indiana, is entering his senior season in 2024.

Recap Asbury's 2023 season with the Monarchs and preview what's ahead for the defensive back in his first season with the Hoosiers in 2024.

Advertisement
Indiana's Shawn Asbury II (1) stretches during a spring practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion on Thursday, April 11, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Indiana's Shawn Asbury II (1) stretches during a spring practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion on Thursday, April 11, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2023 SEASON RECAP

During the 2023 season, Asbury started all 12 games for Old Dominion, earning an All-Sun Belt honorable mention nod for his play last year.

Over the course of the season, Asbury collected 93 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss. The Stafford, Virginia native recorded one interception and four pass breakups as well.

As a Monarch in 2023, Asbury registered three double-digit tackles games, and posted at least 1.0 tackle for loss in each of the first four games to begin the season.

Perhaps Asbury's best game of the season came in a week four win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

In that contest, Asbury racked up 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also tallied one pass defended in that game too.

In a late October matchup against Curt Cignetti and James Madison, Asbury recorded six total tackles. He added a pass defended and his lone interception of the season against the Dukes in that affair.

Asbury put together quite the season in 2023 with the Monarchs. The Hoosiers will hope the senior will continue to build off of that stellar season in 2024 with the Hoosiers.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

Asbury enters the 2024 season as one of the top ranked returning safeties in the Big Ten.

Garnering a grade of 83.4, Asbury grades out as the seventh-highest rated safety amongst Big Ten returners entering the upcoming season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Part of the reason for that, is Asbury's ability to do it all from the safety spot.

Need someone to step up and aid in stopping the run game? Asbury can do that. Need a guy to lock down a specific area of the field in zone coverage? Asbury can do that too.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and 199 pounds, Asbury may be slightly undersized as a safety. However, what he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed, explosiveness and range.

Where Asbury will likely excel this upcoming season with the Hoosiers is in pass coverage, however his ability to step up and help stuff the run will likely prove to be beneficial for the Hoosiers as well.

No matter what he's doing on any given play, Asbury is the type of guy that finds himself near the action, he has a nose for the football.

Indiana will be hoping for some big things this season out of the veteran safety.

FROM CIGNETTI

Cignetti on Asbury and fellow Old Dominion defensive back transfer Terry Jones Jr.: “They both played well, had a lot of tackles, good production, All-Sun Belt-type honors,” Cignetti said back in February. “We liked what we saw on tape, thought they could help us."

"Looking forward to seeing 'em," Cignetti continued. "The two ODU guys were position-of-need guys. We were really thin back there."

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtZm9vdGJhbGwtcGxheWVyLXByZXZpZXctZGVmZW5z aXZlLWJhY2stc2hhd24tYXNidXJ5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpbmRpYW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGaW5kaWFuYS1mb290YmFsbC1wbGF5ZXItcHJldmlldy1kZWZl bnNpdmUtYmFjay1zaGF3bi1hc2J1cnkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMiZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=