PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Indiana football player preview: Defensive back D'Angelo Ponds

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana's defense will look a lot different than it did in 2023, and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds should be a prime reason for that.

The transfer from James Madison had an impressive freshman season, so Hoosier fans should be excited for a chance at an even better campaign in his sophomore year.

With all that being said, here's a look into one of IU's projected starting cornerbacks, D'Angelo Ponds.

Advertisement

2023 SEASON RECAP

In Ponds' first year in college football, he had quite the season at JMU.

Ponds started 10 of 13 games for the Dukes and, despite being just a freshman, was a contributing member to a very impressive defense. He recorded 51 total tackles last season.

In addition, Ponds also made his presence known while stopping the opposition's air attack. He had 12 pass deflections and two interceptions, the interceptions totaling 10 yards on returns.

These numbers show that even as a first-year player, Ponds would not be exposed in a conference with several underrated offenses.

Ponds also returned a punt for a touchdown in 2023, possibly signaling another area in which he could help the Hoosiers win this season. Although he is not projected to return punts for IU, having another guy with that skillset on the roster can always help.

All in all, Ponds' freshman season was a very successful one, showing promise that could translate into an even better year in 2024 for the Hoosiers.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

As previously mentioned, Ponds is slated to be a starter in this new-look Indiana defense. The corner transfer from James Madison may only be a sophomore this year, but he is expected to be a leader in this defensive back corps as well.

Ponds is also transferring to IU with several other JMU defensive players. Maikal Kamara, James Carpenter, Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker are all former Dukes defensive starters, meaning that this defense should be already acclimated with playing with each other.

With the experience playing as a unit, usually unseen in teams with many transfers like IU, this defense has a chance to be better than nationally expected. With Ponds leading the defensive back group, expect IU to be extremely solid in the pass defense category, with Ponds potentially having several INT's on the year.

FROM CIGNETTI

Curt Cignetti has spoke several times about his returning JMU players, but he also has referenced Ponds specifically.

Cignetti said "I don't know if we've beat him yet on a pass route," also adding. "He's just swallowing that side of the field up."

Cignetti has high praise for Ponds, and for good reason, as Hoosier fans have every right to believe he can be one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten in 2024.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtZm9vdGJhbGwtcGxheWVyLXByZXZpZXctZGVmZW5z aXZlLWJhY2stZC1hbmdlbG8tcG9uZHMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZpbmRpYW5hLWZvb3RiYWxsLXBsYXllci1wcmV2aWV3LWRl ZmVuc2l2ZS1iYWNrLWQtYW5nZWxvLXBvbmRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK