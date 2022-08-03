Indiana football opens up fall camp with first practice in the books
It's the beginning of a new month and football season has arrived in Bloomington. This week marks the opening first couple of days of fall camp for the Hoosiers as they prepare the countdown for Sept. 2.
Exactly one month away from the first game for Indiana, the Hoosiers are turning things up as they count down the days for game one. Every player reported to camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2 for the first day of practice. The team has had practices during the spring and summer but now this starts the preparations for the upcoming season.
After a 2-10 season for the Hoosiers, a lot of changes took place in the offseason. Leadership is one of the biggest points of emphasis made by head coach Tom Allen this offseason and it was brought up once again on the first day of fall practice. Allen increased the leadership roles this offseason in order to add a new mentality for the upcoming season. Allen even mentioned that the new attitude towards practices this fall was a bit of a surprise for a few guys on the team.
“We got a lot of guys back, yes, but we got enough new guys. It's amazing, especially ones coming from high school," Allen said. "I mean, it's really different, especially if they just got here in June, than anything they ever been a part of before. It's a little bit after culture shock today. I can see it in some of their eyes, but that's okay. That's part of it and they'll figure it out."
Part of the new changes comes from the newly renovated coaching staff. Walt Bell and Chad Wilt are the new offensive and defensive coordinators for the Hoosiers adding a new perspective on both sides of the ball.
Not only that but Allen has taken a bigger role in the defense something that wasn't the case the past couple of seasons.
“Big emphasis obviously starts with the coaches," Allen said. "We talk about you never walk by anything that you don't address. You never let any little thing slide. I don't want that to just be the coaches to walk by a mistake."
Part of Allen’s demeanor knows that it all comes down to him, especially during these first couple of days. Allen mentioned that the urgency between reps and the transition from one thing to the next is something that he wants to get across to his players this fall.
“I just want to set that tone for everything we do. The tempo, hustle, the execution, the attention to detail. Yes, it's heightened for sure.” Allen said.
During practice Allen had this to say to his team about day number one.
“You get one first day man, the good news is the day is not over. Lot of great reps lot of mistakes a lot of things to coach off of," Allen said. "I love the effort, don't be afraid to make mistakes. I may rip ya okay but i'm going to focus on your effort and your attention to detail. The bottom line is play hard, execute, we'll get better every single day.”
