Indiana football opens up fall camp with first practice in the books

It's the beginning of a new month and football season has arrived in Bloomington. This week marks the opening first couple of days of fall camp for the Hoosiers as they prepare the countdown for Sept. 2.

Exactly one month away from the first game for Indiana, the Hoosiers are turning things up as they count down the days for game one. Every player reported to camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2 for the first day of practice. The team has had practices during the spring and summer but now this starts the preparations for the upcoming season.

After a 2-10 season for the Hoosiers, a lot of changes took place in the offseason. Leadership is one of the biggest points of emphasis made by head coach Tom Allen this offseason and it was brought up once again on the first day of fall practice. Allen increased the leadership roles this offseason in order to add a new mentality for the upcoming season. Allen even mentioned that the new attitude towards practices this fall was a bit of a surprise for a few guys on the team.

“We got a lot of guys back, yes, but we got enough new guys. It's amazing, especially ones coming from high school," Allen said. "I mean, it's really different, especially if they just got here in June, than anything they ever been a part of before. It's a little bit after culture shock today. I can see it in some of their eyes, but that's okay. That's part of it and they'll figure it out."