{{ timeAgo('2022-06-28 15:21:29 -0500') }} football

Indiana Football: Hoosiers set to host UMass in 2027

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The Indiana football program announced a future opponent on its non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Hoosiers will host UMass on September 18, 2027.

The last time Indiana and UMass played was in 2012, the only meeting between the two programs.

Below is the full release.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University and the University of Massachusetts football programs announced on Tuesday (June 28) afternoon that the teams will play in Bloomington on Sept. 18, 2027.

IU defeated UMass, 45-6, at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8, 2012, in the only meeting between the two programs.

Below are the Hoosiers future non-conference opponents:

2022

9.10 - Idaho

9.17 - Western Kentucky

9.24 - at Cincinnati

2023

9.9 - Indiana State

9.16 - vs. Louisville @ Lucas Oil Stadium

9.23 - Akron

2024

8.31 - Florida International

9.7 - at Louisville

9.21 - Charlotte

2025

8.30 - Old Dominion

9.6 - Louisville

9.13 - Indiana State

2026

9.5 - Colorado State

9.12 - Ball State

9.26 - at Connecticut

2027

9.4 - at Virginia

9.11 - Indiana State

9.18 - UMass

2028

9.16 - Virginia

2029

9.15 - Western Kentucky

2030

8.31 - at Notre Dame

2031

9.27 - Notre Dame

