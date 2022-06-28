Indiana Football: Hoosiers set to host UMass in 2027
The Indiana football program announced a future opponent on its non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Hoosiers will host UMass on September 18, 2027.
The last time Indiana and UMass played was in 2012, the only meeting between the two programs.
Below is the full release.
Below are the Hoosiers future non-conference opponents:
2022
9.10 - Idaho
9.17 - Western Kentucky
9.24 - at Cincinnati
2023
9.9 - Indiana State
9.16 - vs. Louisville @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9.23 - Akron
2024
8.31 - Florida International
9.7 - at Louisville
9.21 - Charlotte
2025
8.30 - Old Dominion
9.6 - Louisville
9.13 - Indiana State
2026
9.5 - Colorado State
9.12 - Ball State
9.26 - at Connecticut
2027
9.4 - at Virginia
9.11 - Indiana State
9.18 - UMass
2028
9.16 - Virginia
2029
9.15 - Western Kentucky
2030
8.31 - at Notre Dame
2031
9.27 - Notre Dame
