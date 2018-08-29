Multiple former Indiana football football standouts are voicing their displeasure with the program's decision to remove last names from the backs of its jerseys beginning this season.

For former Indiana defensive lineman Nolan Harrison and cornerback Rashard Fant, wearing the uniform with their name can provide a sense of fulfillment for some players based on where they come from or their background in general.

"Wow, I’m definitely not good with this choice. Having your name on the back of your jersey is a special thing. You become a source of pride of your family, community, and many times a whole future generation! This might actually hurt recruiting. #IUFB" former IU defensive lineman Nolan Harrison tweeted Tuesday night.

"I will just say that for kids coming to college, one of the greatest feelings is being able to represent your family out on that field along with your team. Especially for guys who are first generation college students or first to play a college sport in there family...that’s all" Fant said on his personal Twitter account.

Former Indiana defensive lineman Adewale Ogunleye was left nearly speechless by the choice.

"I just don't know what to say... disappointed in this decision.. ..." Ogunleye tweeted.

IU Athletics Director Fred Glass on Tuesday afternoon announced during his preseason press conference Indiana would be doing so as part of branding changes to the program.

"IU Athletics is about team over self," Glass said.