Ahead of next week's 2018 NFL Draft, one expert believes former Indiana linebacker Chris Covington has the chance to be a valuable pickup in the middle of the draft.

Speaking with NFL Network host Rhett Lewis on the "Move the Sticks" podcast, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks - who played in the NFL for six years and was an NFL scout for eight - said he thinks Covington could be a mid-round gem for an NFL team.

"His versatility is really, really impressive, (and so is) his athleticism," Brooks said. "The fact that he made the transition from quarterback to linebacker speaks volumes about his toughness, because most quarterbacks can't make that type of transition."

Covington began his career at quarterback and remained at that position until suffering an ACL injury at Iowa during his freshman season in 2014. Following his rehabilitation, the coaching staff moved him to linebacker.

Over his next three seasons at linebacker, Covington started 13 times and played in 33 games. He made 118 tackles, 70 solo, five sacks (29 yards), 15 tackles for loss (50 yards), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.

In his final season as a Hoosier, he registered 85 tackles (third on the team, tied for 17th in the Big Ten) with 50 solo (third, 16th) and 12 for loss (second, tied for 13th), three sacks, one fumble recovery, five pass breakups (tied for third) and five quarterback hurries (second) and started in all 12 games. His performance earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from coaches and media as well as IU's Defensive player of the year award.

Although Covington is currently projected as a 7th round pick or undrafted free agent by NFL.com NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein, Brooks says the former Indiana standout can still be a valuable addition to a franchise, particularly on special teams.

"When I look at the athleticism, I look at the traits, he certainly would have an opportunity and he could find a role as a special teams demon early before making his way into the lineup," Brooks said.