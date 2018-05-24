Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Former IU head coach Bill Mallory has been placed in hospice care, according to a tweet from his son.

Curt Mallory, head coach at Indiana State, posted on Thursday that following a fall on Tuesday, Bill underwent emergency brain surgery.

"Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun," Curt posted today. "All your love and prayers are so very appreciated."

Bill Mallory served as Indiana head coach from 1984-96, compiling a 69-77-3 overall record that included six bowl game appearances.

He earned back-to-back Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 1986 and 1987, and led the Hoosiers to a top 20 ranking in 1988.

Mallory was inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame in 2002. He also served as coach at Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois.

