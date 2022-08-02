 TheHoosier - Indiana Football: Fall camp depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-02 16:48:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: Fall camp depth chart

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The Indiana football program opened up fall camp on Tuesday morning and it coincides with the release of the first look at the depth chart.

Indiana has multiple positions battles heading into fall camp and multiple key transfers looking to have key roles this season.

Below is a look at the initial depth chart released by Indiana.

Indiana football opened up fall camp on Tuesday morning and it coincides with the release of the first depth chart. (IU Athletics)
Indiana football opened up fall camp on Tuesday morning and it coincides with the release of the first depth chart. (IU Athletics)

OFFENSE:

Left tackle

Luke Haggard (Sr. +)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Fr. - R)

Left guard

Mike Katic (Jr. - R)

Vinny Fiacable (Fr. - R)

Center

Zach Carpenter (Jr. - R)

Cameron Knight (So. - R)

Right guard

Tim Weaver (Jr. - R)

Kahlil Benson (So. - R)

Right tackle

Matthew Bedford (Sr.)

Parker Hanna (Sr. +)

Wide receiver

Javon Swinton (Jr.)

–or–

Donaven McCulley (So.)

–or–

Andison Coby (Jr.)

Wide receiver

DJ Matthews Jr. (Gr. +)

–or–

Emery Simmons (Sr.)

Wide receiver / Tight end

AJ Barner (Jr.)

James Bomba (Fr. - R)

–or–

Aaron Steinfeldt (Fr. - R)

Wide receiver

Cam Camper (Jr.)

Malachi Holt-Bennett (So.)

–or–

David Baker (So. - R)

Quarterback

Jack Tuttle (Sr. +)

–or–

Connor Bazelak (Jr. - R)

Running back

Shaun Shivers (Sr. +)

Josh Henderson (Sr.)

–or–

Jaylin Lucas (Fr.)

DEFENSE:

Defensive end

James Head Jr. (Sr. +)

Beau Robbins (Jr. - R)

Defensive tackle

JH Tevis (Sr. - R)

–or–

LeDarrius Cox (Jr. - R)

Defensive tackle

Demarcus Elliott (Sr. +)

–or–

Sio Nofoagatoto’a (Sr.)

Bull

Alfred Bryant (Sr. - R +)

Myles Jackson (So. - R)

–or–

Dasan McCullough (Fr.)

Middle linebacker

Aaron Casey (Sr. - R)

–or–

Bradley Jennings Jr. (Sr. - R +)

Outside linebacker

Cam Jones (Sr. +)

Jared Casey (Jr. - R)

–or–

Matt Hohlt (Fr. - R)

Husky

Noah Pierre (Sr. - R)

Jordan Grier (So.)

Cornerback

Jaylin Williams (Sr. +)

Brylan Lanier (Fr. - R)

–or–

James Monds III (Fr.)

Safety

Devon Matthews (Sr. +)

Josh Sanguinetti (Jr. - R)

–or–

Bryson Bonds (Jr.)

Safety

Bryant Fitzgerald (Sr. - R +)

Jonathan Haynes (Gr. +)

Cornerback

Tiawan Mullen (Sr.)

Lem Watley-Neely (So. - R)

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Kicker

Charles Campbell (Sr. - R)

Chris Freeman (So. - R)

Kickoff specialist

Chris Freeman (So. - R)

Charles Campbell (Sr. - R)

Punter

James Evans (So.)

Alejandro Quintero (So.)

Long snapper

Sean Wracher (Sr.)

Kurtis Robinson (Fr - R)

Holder

James Evans (So.)

Alejandro Quintero (So.)

Kick returner

David Holloman (Fr. - R)

Shaun Shivers (Sr. +)

Punt returner

DJ Matthews Jr. (Gr +)

Jaylin Lucas (Fr.)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}