Indiana Football: Fall camp depth chart
The Indiana football program opened up fall camp on Tuesday morning and it coincides with the release of the first look at the depth chart.
Indiana has multiple positions battles heading into fall camp and multiple key transfers looking to have key roles this season.
Below is a look at the initial depth chart released by Indiana.
OFFENSE:
Left tackle
Luke Haggard (Sr. +)
Joshua Sales Jr. (Fr. - R)
Left guard
Mike Katic (Jr. - R)
Vinny Fiacable (Fr. - R)
Center
Zach Carpenter (Jr. - R)
Cameron Knight (So. - R)
Right guard
Tim Weaver (Jr. - R)
Kahlil Benson (So. - R)
Right tackle
Matthew Bedford (Sr.)
Parker Hanna (Sr. +)
Wide receiver
Javon Swinton (Jr.)
–or–
Donaven McCulley (So.)
–or–
Andison Coby (Jr.)
Wide receiver
DJ Matthews Jr. (Gr. +)
–or–
Emery Simmons (Sr.)
Wide receiver / Tight end
AJ Barner (Jr.)
James Bomba (Fr. - R)
–or–
Aaron Steinfeldt (Fr. - R)
Wide receiver
Cam Camper (Jr.)
Malachi Holt-Bennett (So.)
–or–
David Baker (So. - R)
Quarterback
Jack Tuttle (Sr. +)
–or–
Connor Bazelak (Jr. - R)
Running back
Shaun Shivers (Sr. +)
Josh Henderson (Sr.)
–or–
Jaylin Lucas (Fr.)
DEFENSE:
Defensive end
James Head Jr. (Sr. +)
Beau Robbins (Jr. - R)
Defensive tackle
JH Tevis (Sr. - R)
–or–
LeDarrius Cox (Jr. - R)
Defensive tackle
Demarcus Elliott (Sr. +)
–or–
Sio Nofoagatoto’a (Sr.)
Bull
Alfred Bryant (Sr. - R +)
Myles Jackson (So. - R)
–or–
Dasan McCullough (Fr.)
Middle linebacker
Aaron Casey (Sr. - R)
–or–
Bradley Jennings Jr. (Sr. - R +)
Outside linebacker
Cam Jones (Sr. +)
Jared Casey (Jr. - R)
–or–
Matt Hohlt (Fr. - R)
Husky
Noah Pierre (Sr. - R)
Jordan Grier (So.)
Cornerback
Jaylin Williams (Sr. +)
Brylan Lanier (Fr. - R)
–or–
James Monds III (Fr.)
Safety
Devon Matthews (Sr. +)
Josh Sanguinetti (Jr. - R)
–or–
Bryson Bonds (Jr.)
Safety
Bryant Fitzgerald (Sr. - R +)
Jonathan Haynes (Gr. +)
Cornerback
Tiawan Mullen (Sr.)
Lem Watley-Neely (So. - R)
SPECIAL TEAMS:
Kicker
Charles Campbell (Sr. - R)
Chris Freeman (So. - R)
Kickoff specialist
Chris Freeman (So. - R)
Charles Campbell (Sr. - R)
Punter
James Evans (So.)
Alejandro Quintero (So.)
Long snapper
Sean Wracher (Sr.)
Kurtis Robinson (Fr - R)
Holder
James Evans (So.)
Alejandro Quintero (So.)
Kick returner
David Holloman (Fr. - R)
Shaun Shivers (Sr. +)
Punt returner
DJ Matthews Jr. (Gr +)
Jaylin Lucas (Fr.)
