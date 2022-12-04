With the inaugural transfer portal window opening on Monday morning, Indiana football is set to lose their most promising - and possibly their best - young linebacker. True freshman edge linebacker Dasan McCollough took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that he would be entering the transfer portal. The Bloomington native will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he decides to go. It's expected that he will be highly coveted around the college football landscape.

McCullough was the highest rated prospect to ever join the Hoosiers out of high school, and was the best prospect in the state of Indiana in his class according to Rivals. He had flipped his commitment to Indiana after originally committing to Ohio State, at the time forming an eventual McCullough family reunion in Bloomington, with his brother Deland II who was already at Indiana and his younger brother Daeh, alongside their father Deland. However, after Deland left Indiana's coaching staff for a position at Notre Dame, Daeh reopened his recruitment, and later committed to Cincinnati. He's still fielding offers from other programs as well. Now, after just a season, Dasan is set to leave the university at the same time as his older brother Deland II, who went through senior day festivities in the season finale versus Purdue. McCullough appeared in all 12 games during his freshman season, and was one of the most effective true freshmen linebackers across the entirety of Division I college football. Heading into the final game of the season, McCullough was tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss amongst all true freshmen, finishing with 6.5 TFL. Overall, he accumulated 49 tackles and four sacks in 2022 for the Hoosiers. He co-led the team in sacks, alongside Alfred Bryant. McCullough's full statement announcing his intentions is attached below:

