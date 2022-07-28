Indiana Football: D.J. Mathews Jr. Preseason Pick for Hornung Award

Indiana senior wide receiver/return specialist D.J. Mathews Jr. is one of the few Hoosiers to be named on preseason watch lists with him being named the preseason pick for the Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player each season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Dual-threat Indiana football wide receiver/return specialist D.J. Mathews Jr. has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Matthews Jr. enrolled at IU in 2021 spring classes and participated in practice, before suffering an injury in the fourth game of the season in 2021. In four games, he caught 13 passes for 165 yards, returned four punts for 83 yards and rushed twice for 28 yards. He accounted for two scores, a rushing score against Cincinnati and a punt return for a touchdown versus Idaho.

His punt return touchdown versus the Vandals covered 81 yards to mark the 10th-longest in program history and was his second career punt return TD. He had his best all-around game against No. 8 Cincinnati when he pulled in five passes for 120 yards, his second career 100-yarder and first as a Hoosier. He added the rushing score and 28 yards on the ground for 148 all-purpose yards.

At his previous school, Matthews is 10th at FSU with 582 career punt return yards and 56 returns, and he holds two of the Top-4 single-game marks. In 35 games (16 starts), Matthews Jr. owns 84 receptions for 809 yards and five touchdowns to go along with one punt return TD. He earned an interdisciplinary social science degree in Dec. 2020.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Hornung is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks, and played defensive back. While in the NFL, Hornung was a multi-threat offensive back and prolific kicker. He was a member of four NFL championship teams as an all-pro halfback for the Green Bay Packers and led the NFL in scoring 1959-60-61, set the single season scoring record in 1960 with 176 points, and was named League MVP following the 1961 season.

In the spirit of partnership with Paul Hornung, the LSC oversees and administers all aspects of the Award including budget, selection process, marketing and PR, banquet, trophy, sponsorships, and hospitality. An Advisory Committee comprised of the LSC President and CEO, board leadership, and local business leaders provides guidance to insure the integrity of the Award.