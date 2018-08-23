Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 14:07:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: Crawford, Linder, Martin Named To Senior Bowl Watch List

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Yzc0g8cxq4f91hq1qpsw
IU senior safety Jonathan Crawford prepares for a drill during a fall practice earlier this month. The Largo, Fla. native was one of three Hoosiers named to the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason Watch List Thursday afternoon, joining offensive linemen Nick Linder and Wes Martin.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Three Hoosiers are among the 365 athletes from all levels of college football to land on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.

Senior safety Jonathan Crawford, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Nick Linder and redshirt senior left guard Wes Martin all got the nod in the announcement published Thursday afternoon.

The senior bowl will trim that extensive list down to a roster of 110 players to form a North and a South squad for the annual all-star game.

Former IU tight end Ian Thomas participated in last year's senior bowl, marking the third consecutive year a Hoosier was invited to and competed in the event. Thomas, who was preceded by IU All-American offensive lineman Dan Feeney in 2017 and former IU All-American Jason Spriggs in 2016, recorded one catch for 28 yards for the South team in a 45-16 victory.

This year's Senior Bowl will take place Jan. 26, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. A player not on the initial list can still be added to the watch list during the season and be invited to the 2019 game.

Click here to view the complete Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list.

F0toeukv5zbokfaoozqi
IU grad transfer offensive lineman Nick Linder listens for instructions during a spring practice in March. Linder joined fellow offensive lineman Wes Martin and safety Jonathan Crawford as IU representatives on the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason Watch List.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com
Ykry5mhlmsnxnrugrl8m
IU offensive lineman Wes Martin warms up before kickoff against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23, 2017. Martin joined safety Jonathan Crawford and fellow offensive lineman Nick Linder as Hoosier representatives on the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason Watch List.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

----

