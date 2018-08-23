Three Hoosiers are among the 365 athletes from all levels of college football to land on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.

Senior safety Jonathan Crawford, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Nick Linder and redshirt senior left guard Wes Martin all got the nod in the announcement published Thursday afternoon.

The senior bowl will trim that extensive list down to a roster of 110 players to form a North and a South squad for the annual all-star game.

Former IU tight end Ian Thomas participated in last year's senior bowl, marking the third consecutive year a Hoosier was invited to and competed in the event. Thomas, who was preceded by IU All-American offensive lineman Dan Feeney in 2017 and former IU All-American Jason Spriggs in 2016, recorded one catch for 28 yards for the South team in a 45-16 victory.

This year's Senior Bowl will take place Jan. 26, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. A player not on the initial list can still be added to the watch list during the season and be invited to the 2019 game.

Click here to view the complete Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list.