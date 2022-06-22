Indiana Football: Connor Bazelak participating in Manning Passing Academy

Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak was named as one of 45 quarterbacks to participate in the Manning Passing Academy this summer.

The camp will take place later this month at Nicholls State University from June 23 to June 26.

Bazelak will compete against some of the top quarterbacks in the country in drills and challenges.

The Missouri transfer committed to Indiana earlier this spring. In 24 career games, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with a 66 percent completion rate. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.