Indiana Football: Connor Bazelak participating in Manning Passing Academy
Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak was named as one of 45 quarterbacks to participate in the Manning Passing Academy this summer.
The camp will take place later this month at Nicholls State University from June 23 to June 26.
Bazelak will compete against some of the top quarterbacks in the country in drills and challenges.
The Missouri transfer committed to Indiana earlier this spring. In 24 career games, Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with a 66 percent completion rate. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
This past season he threw for 2,548 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2020, Bazelak was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year throwing for 2,366 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
“He brings a ton of experience, threw for a whole bunch of yards and touchdowns in the SEC, and had a lot of success at Missouri," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said during Spring Practice. "That experience is invaluable just the poise he brings you can see it in the scrimmage situations during practice. He just brings in a kinda real calm confidence to the huddle.”
Bazelak is expected to compete for the starting job with returning quarterback Jack Tuttle.
Coming out of high school, Bazelak had offers from Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia and more.
