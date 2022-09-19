Campbell has been stellar for Indiana so far this season being that he has gone 6-for -6 on made extra point attempts and 7-of-8 on made field goal attempts.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After his walk-off 51-yard field goal against Western Kentucky, redshirt senior Charles Campbell has been tabbed the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week.

It is the second time in his career Campbell has been honored by the conference office (Rutgers, 2020) and the third time he has been honored by the Lou Groza Award with its weekly honor (Western Kentucky, 2021; Illinois, 2022).

Against the Hilltoppers, Campbell notched his second-career four field goal game to tie the program single-game record. He is the seventh IU kicker (11 occasions) to connect on four field goals in a game, with both instances coming against Western Kentucky. He converted from 34, 32, 32 and 51 yards out to give IU a 33-30 victory in overtime.

It was the first walk-off field goal for Indiana since Griffin Oakes in overtime versus Michigan State in 2016 (24-21) and helped the Hoosiers start 3-0 for the third time under head coach Tom Allen.

His four field goals made tied for the most in the FBS in Week Three and he was one of four place kickers to convert a 50-plus yard field goal during the week.

He produced his fifth career game with at least three field goals: Western Kentucky (4-for-4; 2022), Illinois (3-for-3; 2022), Michigan State (3-for-4; 2021), at Western Kentucky (4-for-4; 2021) and at Rutgers (3-for-3; 2020).

With the 51-yard field goal to win the game, he now has four career makes from 50-plus yards. That is No. 2 in IU history behind Pete Stoyanovich (6; 1985-88). Campbell moved into No. 9 on IU's career field goals made charts (32) and No. 20 on the all-time scoring list at Indiana with 148 points.

He also earned B1G honors after a 3-for-3 effort at Rutgers in Week Two of the 2020 season.