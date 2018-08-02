Indiana head coach Tom Allen on Thursday morning announced changes to the program's roster and titles for certain members of its coaching staff heading into fall camp.

The NCAA recently passed a rule allowing the expansion of fall camp rosters from 105 to 110 players. However, Allen said two players who will not be participating in training camp due to "medical situations" are sophomore defensive lineman LeShaun Minor and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Grayson Stover.

"Other than that, we're ready to roll," Allen said.

Minor appeared in the first six games of the 2017 season as a true freshman before missing the remainder of the year with an unspecified injury. He collected eight tackles, five solo, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup across those six contests.

Stover, meanwhile, made his collegiate debut in Indiana's win at Virginia last season and appeared in eight games.

In staff title changes, running backs coach Mike Hart will now also serve as the assistant head coach. That position was previously held by Mike DeBord, who also serves as IU's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Defensive line coach Mark Hagen is now co-defensive coordinator instead of assistant defensive coordinator.

"Two guys that work really hard and do a great job for us," Allen said of Hart and Hagen. "Really excited about our staff."