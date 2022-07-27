Indiana Football: 5 takeaways from Big Ten Media Days

Day one of Big Ten Media Days is over after Indiana took the stage to answer questions revolving around the 2022 season.

Alongside head coach Tom Allen three different players spoke for Indiana with AJ Barner, Cam Jones, and Tiawan Mullen all taking the stage for the Hoosiers.

There are still a lot of questions revolving around this upcoming Indiana season but here are five things that I took away from the full day of action.