 TheHoosier - Indiana Football: 5 takeaways from Big Ten Media Days
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-27 10:05:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: 5 takeaways from Big Ten Media Days

Kevin Vera • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@thekevinvera

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Day one of Big Ten Media Days is over after Indiana took the stage to answer questions revolving around the 2022 season.

Alongside head coach Tom Allen three different players spoke for Indiana with AJ Barner, Cam Jones, and Tiawan Mullen all taking the stage for the Hoosiers.

There are still a lot of questions revolving around this upcoming Indiana season but here are five things that I took away from the full day of action.

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}