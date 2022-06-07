Indiana Football: 3 storylines to watch with the offense this summer

Although it may seem hard to believe, the 2022 Indiana football campaign is just under three months away from kicking off under the lights. In the coming days, weeks and months, plenty of prep work stands ahead of Tom Allen and his staff before the Hoosiers welcome Illinois to Memorial Stadium this September for their season opener.

Struggles abounded for Indiana in all facets of the game during the previous year, yet no one group seemingly caught more flak for their performance than the offense. While attempting to manage the aspects you can control, an injury-plagued and inexperienced group had trouble creating damage on the scoreboard during a disheartening 2-10 season.

With Big Ten Media Days and the start of fall camp right around the corner, here's some storylines to keep tabs on surrounding the Indiana offense this summer.