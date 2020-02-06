News More News
Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart

Taylor Lehman
Staff Writer

Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart (as of Feb. 6, 2020)
Pos. Incoming First Year Second Year Third Year Fourth Year

QB


Dexter Williams

Mike Penix*, Jack Tuttle*



RB


Tim Baldwin

Sampson James

Stevie Scott

WR


Jordan Jakes*, Da'Shaun Brown*,

Rashawn Williams, David Baker, Javon Swinton

David Ellis, Jacolby Hewitt*,

Miles Marshall*


Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle

TE


Gary Cooper*,

AJ Barner

Turon Ivy*

Peyton Hendershot*,

Matt Bjorson

OT


Tim Weaver*,

Luke Wiginton,

Kahlil Benson

Matthew Bedford, Luke Haggard, Nick Marozas*, Aiden Rafferty*

Caleb Jones*


OG


Mike Katic*,

Randy Holtz, Brady Feeney

Dylan Powell*

Britt Beery*

Mackenzie Nworah*

C


Cam Knight

Sean Wracher (LS)


Harry Crider

DE

Rodney McGraw

Jeramy Passmore*, Beau Robbins*,

Caleb Murphy, Jalen Mayala

Madison Norris*, Gavin McCabe*, Jonathan King*

James Head, Alfred Bryant*, Tramar Reece*

Michael Ziemba

DT


CJ Person*, Antoine Whitner*,

Damarjhe Lewis

Shamar Jones*,

Sio Nofoagatoto'a

Demarcus Elliott

Jerome Johnson*

LB


D.K. Bonhomme*, Cameron Williams*,

Ty Wise

Aaron Casey*, James Miller*,

Cam Jones, Micah McFadden, Thomas Allen*


CB


Larry Tracy*,

Chris Keys, Lem Neely-Watley

Tiawan Mullen

Jaylin Williams, Reese Taylor

Raheem Layne

S


Josh Sanguinetti*, Bryson Bonds

Jordan Jusevitch*, Noah Pierre*

Devon Matthews, Jamar Johnson, Juwan Burgess*, Bryant Fitzgerald*

Marcelino Ball*

K/P



Charles Campbell*


Haydon Whitehead*,

Nate Snyder*

Total


31

24

18

10
*redshirted, (LS) = longsnapper

As of Feb. 6, the Hoosiers have 83 scholarship players on roster. The allowed total for each season is 85.

----

