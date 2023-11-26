BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has parted ways with head coach Tom Allen, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com.

Zach Osterman of the IndyStar first reported the news.

Allen, 53, was at the helm of the Hoosier program for seven seasons. Overall, he spent eight seasons in the Indiana program, the first of which as defensive coordinator before being elevated to the position in the aftermath of Kevin Wilson's 2016 departure. Allen was immediately named the 29th head coach of Indiana's program in the aftermath.

“After continued evaluation of our entire football program, I have determined that we have lost momentum and that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a release. “I want to thank Tom for all of the contributions he has made to IU in his seven years leading our program. His passion, character, and class made a positive impact on our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Upon the conclusion of the fourth year of a seven-year deal signed back in December of 2019 and amended in March of 2021, Allen's buyout originally owed him just north of $20 million. That payout figure would’ve been the third-highest sum to be paid to any coach in college football history.

However, the university and Allen have agreed on a financial settlement of two $7.75 million installments that will be paid through the department of athletics donor funds, the release said.

Indiana finished the 2023 campaign at 3-9, with just two wins coming over FBS opponents. An early November victory over Wisconsin was the Hoosiers' lone Big Ten victory in nine tries. IU brought up the rear in the Big Ten standings, regardless of division.