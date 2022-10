Tom Allen has made a change within his Indiana football program.

The team announced Sunday that offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller has been fired. Hiller was apart of Indiana's staff for six seasons.

“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”