Indiana finding its identity, hitting its stride after fifth straight win

In the heart of Bloomington, inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana basketball is finding its way back.

On Wednesday night, the Hoosiers secured an 82-69 victory over USC, their fifth consecutive win and third straight in Big Ten play. This was more than just another win—it was a statement. After early-season struggles and uncertainty, Indiana is hitting its stride, playing its best basketball of the season while discovering its identity as a team.

At 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers are off to their best conference start since the 2015-16 season, when they claimed a Big Ten championship.

Early in the season, Indiana's identity was elusive. Head coach Mike Woodson acknowledged as much after a season-opening win over SIUE.

"Don't know. Still searching," Woodson said when asked what his team's calling card back in November.

That lack of clarity translated to a rocky start. A tough trip to the Bahamas exposed defensive weaknesses, and inconsistent performances against Louisville, Gonzaga, and Nebraska left fans wondering if this revamped roster—featuring seven new players—could coalesce.

But the Hoosiers have answered those doubts. Against USC, they demonstrated the core principles that have emerged over the last five games: stifling defense, dominant rebounding, and a fast-paced, purposeful offense.

"Once we got going... we got back into the game and started playing Indiana basketball," Woodson said after Wednesday's win.

Indiana’s resurgence has been built on defense. Against USC, the Hoosiers held the Trojans to just 41.0% shooting from the field and a meager 23.1% from beyond the arc. In the second half, those numbers plummeted to 34.5% and 16.7%, respectively, as Indiana tightened the screws.

"It's defense and rebounding," forward Luke Goode said. "To be able to continue to be successful in the Big Ten... we have to keep defending and rebound. What we've been doing in the past five games has been great."

That defensive intensity fuels the Hoosiers’ offense. By forcing tough shots and controlling the glass, Indiana can push the pace and capitalize in transition—a hallmark of their current winning streak.

"When we're scrappy and defending and rebounding the ball as a unit and able to get out and play a little faster instead of staying in the half-court game, that's Indiana basketball," Woodson explained.