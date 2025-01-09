Indiana finding its identity, hitting its stride after fifth straight win

In the heart of Bloomington, inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana basketball is finding its way back.
On Wednesday night, the Hoosiers secured an 82-69 victory over USC, their fifth consecutive win and third straight in Big Ten play. This was more than just another win—it was a statement. After early-season struggles and uncertainty, Indiana is hitting its stride, playing its best basketball of the season while discovering its identity as a team.
At 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers are off to their best conference start since the 2015-16 season, when they claimed a Big Ten championship.
Early in the season, Indiana's identity was elusive. Head coach Mike Woodson acknowledged as much after a season-opening win over SIUE.
"Don't know. Still searching," Woodson said when asked what his team's calling card back in November.
That lack of clarity translated to a rocky start. A tough trip to the Bahamas exposed defensive weaknesses, and inconsistent performances against Louisville, Gonzaga, and Nebraska left fans wondering if this revamped roster—featuring seven new players—could coalesce.
But the Hoosiers have answered those doubts. Against USC, they demonstrated the core principles that have emerged over the last five games: stifling defense, dominant rebounding, and a fast-paced, purposeful offense.
"Once we got going... we got back into the game and started playing Indiana basketball," Woodson said after Wednesday's win.
Indiana’s resurgence has been built on defense. Against USC, the Hoosiers held the Trojans to just 41.0% shooting from the field and a meager 23.1% from beyond the arc. In the second half, those numbers plummeted to 34.5% and 16.7%, respectively, as Indiana tightened the screws.
"It's defense and rebounding," forward Luke Goode said. "To be able to continue to be successful in the Big Ten... we have to keep defending and rebound. What we've been doing in the past five games has been great."
That defensive intensity fuels the Hoosiers’ offense. By forcing tough shots and controlling the glass, Indiana can push the pace and capitalize in transition—a hallmark of their current winning streak.
"When we're scrappy and defending and rebounding the ball as a unit and able to get out and play a little faster instead of staying in the half-court game, that's Indiana basketball," Woodson explained.
Central to Indiana's transformation is the chemistry between guards Myles Rice and Trey Galloway.
Rice was electric against USC, flirting with a triple-double as he scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out six assists. His speed and aggression in transition have been a game-changer.
"Myles [Rice] is one of the more dynamic guards in the open court in the country," Goode said. "We can get the ball in his hands after a missed shot... being able to play off a defensive rebound after a great defensive possession has been really important to us."
Galloway, a fifth-year senior, complements Rice's explosiveness with veteran poise and decision-making. He contributed 11 points and six assists against USC, further solidifying their backcourt connection.
"I didn't really get to start playing until end of October, September time. So just missing that time, it was tough beginning the year to have that connection," Galloway said. "I think that connection between [Rice] and I is getting there."
Together, Rice and Galloway provide Indiana with a potent mix of speed, control, and playmaking.
When Indiana can't push the pace, they rely on sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo to anchor the half-court offense. Against USC, Ballo dominated, scoring 23 points on 81.8% shooting while adding eight rebounds. It was Ballo's third consecutive double-digit scoring game and his second straight 20-point outing.
"He's playing better," Woodson said. "We're featuring him. He's a big piece to the puzzle."
Ballo’s presence gives Indiana a balanced offensive identity, capable of thriving in transition or grinding out possessions against set defenses.
Indiana's recent success didn't come easily. Early-season struggles were inevitable with a roster overhaul, but the Hoosiers have embraced those challenges.
"When you make drastic changes to your ball club roster, that takes time," Woodson said. "We are starting to grow and learn one another, and guys are feeling comfortable about who can do what and who can't do what. Makes a big difference."
Now, that difference is evident. A five-game win streak, a 4-1 Big Ten record, and the rediscovery of "Indiana basketball" signal a team that is finding its footing.
The road ahead will test Indiana’s resolve, but the Hoosiers have established a blueprint for success: defend, rebound, and play with pace and purpose. Each passing win solidifies their identity as a gritty defensive team with dynamic offensive versatility.
Indiana has found its stride—and its identity—playing the game the way the Hoosiers sought out to at the beginning of the season.
–––––
