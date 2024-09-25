Indiana 'felt like home' for 2025 forward, newest IU commit Trent Sisley
Early on Monday afternoon, Indiana basketball landed its first commitment out of the 2025 high school class.
A long and competitive recruitment, that saw Mike Woodson and Indiana go toe-to-toe with the likes of Matt Painter and Purdue, finally came to a close when Trent Sisley announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.
Sisley, a versatile four-star forward that is ranked as a top-100 recruit in the class of 2025 according to Rivals, is the first member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class.
A big reason the Hoosiers were able to earn Sisley's pledge, was the work the coaching staff had been doing over the past two years, ever since Sisley was offered by Indiana.
"Indiana did an amazing job recruiting me and my whole family throughout the entire process," Sisley said on Indiana Sports Beat Radio on Tuesday. "I have great relationships with the whole staff. Coach Walsh did an amazing job recruiting me, Coach Woodson... literally everybody."
"The way they laid out my position and what they want from me," Sisley continued. "I think I can definitely fit into that role, and [I have] the opportunity to play."
Sisley grew up around two hours south of Bloomington in Santa Claus, Indiana. He's familiar with everything that is Indiana basketball, citing "it's been a fun 24 to 48 hours" since his commitment, as he continues to feel the love and support from the Hoosier faithful.
Sisley knows what it means to wear the candy stripe pants. He knows what it means to be a Hoosier and to play in what of the most historic venues in college sports.
"It's super exciting," Sisley said on getting to call Assembly Hall home for the next four years. "I've been thinking about that since I committed, and it's been super cool knowing that I'll get to be able to do all of that for the next four years."
The 6-foot-7 forward began his high school career at Heritage Hills High School, becoming the school's all-time leading scorer in just three seasons. A season ago, Sisley averaged 24.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a junior.
Ahead of his final season of high school basketball, Sisley transferred to Montverde (Fl.) to continue developing his well-rounded game against the best high schoolers in the country.
"It's been great," Sisley said on transferring to Montverde, "learning from the best and playing against the best. Obviously it's been super challenging. You have to learn what works and what doesn't work pretty quickly. Being down here and having no distractions, it's been great."
Sisley is a do-it-all forward, with the ability to score the basketball from anywhere on the court. Over this past summer, Sisley played for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, showcasing his three-level scoring ability and much more.
He averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, while also shooting 43% from 3-point range this summer. Sisley was asked to play on the interior and on the perimeter with Indiana Elite, excelling wherever he was put, on both sides of the ball.
"I think one of the best ways to describe me is versatile," Sisley said. "[Indiana] wants me to play the three or the four position... really whatever they need from me. I'm able to rip down rebounds and push it myself or hit outlets. I can defend multiple positions and play multiple positions on offense and I'm able to stretch the floor."
Indiana fans are hoping that Sisley is the first of many recruits out of the class of 2025 that will eventually call Bloomington home.
Fellow Indiana native Jalen Haralson -- who has Indiana in his final three -- is scheduled to announce his commitment on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Sisley's AAU teammate Braylon Mullins is expected to announce his decision between Indiana, UConn and North Carolina sometime in October.
As for reuniting with Mullins in a years time at Indiana, that's something Sisley could get behind.
"It'd be super cool," Sisley said. "I'm really close with [Mullins] off the court... on the court, he's the best shooter in the country. He's super skilled and super athletic. I'm definitely going to try and put in my word here and there and try get him to Bloomington with me. I definitely need him here with me."
Sisley was just on campus -- alongside Mullins -- for an official visit this past weekend.
Before the former Heritage Hills star could head back down south to Montverde to continue preparing for his upcoming season there, Sisley got the chance to let the Indiana coaching staff know in person that their hard work recruiting him had paid off.
The reason Sisley decided to commit on his Indiana visit was simple: "It just felt like home."
–––––
