Early on Monday afternoon, Indiana basketball landed its first commitment out of the 2025 high school class. A long and competitive recruitment, that saw Mike Woodson and Indiana go toe-to-toe with the likes of Matt Painter and Purdue, finally came to a close when Trent Sisley announced his commitment to the Hoosiers. Sisley, a versatile four-star forward that is ranked as a top-100 recruit in the class of 2025 according to Rivals, is the first member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class. A big reason the Hoosiers were able to earn Sisley's pledge, was the work the coaching staff had been doing over the past two years, ever since Sisley was offered by Indiana. "Indiana did an amazing job recruiting me and my whole family throughout the entire process," Sisley said on Indiana Sports Beat Radio on Tuesday. "I have great relationships with the whole staff. Coach Walsh did an amazing job recruiting me, Coach Woodson... literally everybody." "The way they laid out my position and what they want from me," Sisley continued. "I think I can definitely fit into that role, and [I have] the opportunity to play."

Sisley grew up around two hours south of Bloomington in Santa Claus, Indiana. He's familiar with everything that is Indiana basketball, citing "it's been a fun 24 to 48 hours" since his commitment, as he continues to feel the love and support from the Hoosier faithful. Sisley knows what it means to wear the candy stripe pants. He knows what it means to be a Hoosier and to play in what of the most historic venues in college sports. "It's super exciting," Sisley said on getting to call Assembly Hall home for the next four years. "I've been thinking about that since I committed, and it's been super cool knowing that I'll get to be able to do all of that for the next four years." The 6-foot-7 forward began his high school career at Heritage Hills High School, becoming the school's all-time leading scorer in just three seasons. A season ago, Sisley averaged 24.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a junior. Ahead of his final season of high school basketball, Sisley transferred to Montverde (Fl.) to continue developing his well-rounded game against the best high schoolers in the country. "It's been great," Sisley said on transferring to Montverde, "learning from the best and playing against the best. Obviously it's been super challenging. You have to learn what works and what doesn't work pretty quickly. Being down here and having no distractions, it's been great."

