In a critical matchup between two teams needing a win to stay in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State took down Indiana, 64-58. It was an offensive struggle as both teams failed to find any rhythm all game due to the amount of fouls called in both halves. Altogether, there were a combined 45 fouls called on the night. The lead kept exchanging hands for the majority of the second half, but the Spartans used a late push in the last three minutes of the game to come away with the win.

Hoosiers fall late in an ugly outing to Michigan State, 64-58. (IU Athletics)