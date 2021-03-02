Indiana falters late in 64-58 loss to Michigan State
In a critical matchup between two teams needing a win to stay in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State took down Indiana, 64-58.
It was an offensive struggle as both teams failed to find any rhythm all game due to the amount of fouls called in both halves. Altogether, there were a combined 45 fouls called on the night.
The lead kept exchanging hands for the majority of the second half, but the Spartans used a late push in the last three minutes of the game to come away with the win.
After Indiana took a three-point lead, 39-36, Michigan State went on a 6-0 run thanks to the effort on the offensive glass. Indiana, who had been winning the rebounding battle up until that point in the game, gave up a total of 13 offensive rebounds and lost the rebound battle, 43-37.
After 27 points in the first matchup, Aaron Henry took over late in the game once again, scoring 10 straight points for the Spartans to put the game away. He finished with a game-high 22 points. He also added eight rebounds and five assists.
Indiana's offense struggled once again, shooting just 32.7 percent from the field and going 2-of-20 from three. The Hoosiers were led by just one scorer in double figures as Rob Phinisee finished with 16 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled all night to find his groove, finishing with just nine points on 1-of-5 shooting.
Indiana falls to 12-13 (7-11) on the season and will travel to Purdue to close out the regular season on Saturday.
