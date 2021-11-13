Indiana falls to Rutgers 38-3

The Hoosiers greeted those attending with a fumble on the game's first snap and a true freshman quarterback losing his redshirt status.

On one of the gloomiest and coldest of days in Bloomington, Indiana, Hoosier fans, and I mean the most committed of Hoosier fans, crowded Memorial Stadium a week after Indiana was eliminated from bowl contention, watching IU fall 38-3 against Rutgers.

Rutgers would score a few plays later, running back Isaih Pacheco would slip a tackle and stumble into the endzone. Before the 1st quarter could end, Pacheco would find the endzone again to take a 14-0 lead. The Rutgers running back would finish with 79 yards on 21 attempts.

After the freshman couldn't get anything going for the Hoosiers, Jack Tuttle would eventually replace Donaven McCulley (after the coaching staff had already burned his redshirt status).

Over four drives, Tuttle would complete five passes for 26 yards, partnered with two interceptions, the second leading to him injuring his left foot. He was helped to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

The game's original starting quarterback Donaven McCulley would return under center. The freshman would put together a productive drive at the end of the half, leading to a Charles Campbell field goal.

Indiana would take a 17-3 deficit into the locker room. Nick Sheridan's offense was 1-of-8 on 3rd down, with four turnovers, two fumbles, and two interceptions. Outside of the last drive of the half, they had virtually nothing going through the first two quarters.

The third quarter would start with much of the same. Usually reliable returner Ty Fryfogle muffed a punt after the Indiana defense stopped Rutgers coming out of the half. The Scarlet Knights waltzed into the endzone from ten yards out to take a 24-3 lead on the next play.

From there, the wheels fell off. Peyton Hendershot and Devon Matthews had to be separated on the sideline after getting into a heated exchange. The Hoosiers would only gain 44 yards the whole third quarter.

Indiana's defense would also give up a score to a Rutgers tackle, giving the Scarlet Knights a 31-3 lead in the 4th quarter.

Very few fans had hung around for the 4th quarter, and whatever life there was in Memorial Stadium had been sucked out. Rutgers would take a 38-3 lead on a quarterback scramble with about 7:00 left in the 4th quarter, just rubbing salt in an already wide-open, exposed wound.

Third-string QB Grant Gremel would get the Hoosiers in the red zone for the first time late in the 4th quarter. But after multiple failed attempts to the endzone, Indiana would turn the ball back over to Rutgers. Donaven McCulley would finish his day 7-20 with 98 yards and two fumbles.

Indiana's leading rusher was Jack Tuttle with 16 yards. No, that is not a typo. Ty Fryfogle would haul in five catches for 51 yards, Peyton Hendershot had two for 11.

The Hoosiers were an abysmal 1-of-14 on 3rd down and had six total turnovers. They were only outgained by 58 yards (320-262), but they lost by 35 points, which doesn't happen often.

When the game's highlight is a shirtless student section in the corner of Memorial Stadium, you know there are deep-rooted problems with your program.