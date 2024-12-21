Indiana falls flat early against ND in CFP: 'They made plays and we didn't'

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In Indiana's debut in the new 12-team College Football Playoff it fell flat, coming out of the gate unprepared for the challenge ahead, resulting in a 27-17 loss at Notre Dame Stadium. While the 10 point differential may make it seem like this one was close, the reality was that one team showed up to play, and one team didn't, with that being apparent early on. If Indiana wanted any chance of pulling off the upset at Notre Dame, it needed to set the tone early, yet it did not, with the Hoosiers not rising to the occasion when it mattered most. Notre Dame, on the other hand, was ready for the moment, resulting in two huge plays that were the difference in this game. Xavier Watt's Interception of Kurtis Rourke's pass and Jeremiyah Love's 98 yard rush changed the game in the blink of an eye, but also showed that IU wasn't as prepared for the challenge compared to the Irish. Curt Cignetti put it simply by saying "they made plays and we didn't," mentioning how, while he was proud of his team's fight at the end, they didn't make the plays they needed to in the first half, which dug IU into a hole that it couldn't get out of.

To begin the game, Indiana came out cold, starting on offense with a three and out that gave the ball to Notre Dame with less than a minute into the game. The script was quickly flipped though, as Indiana came up with a huge play on defense on the ensuing Notre Dame drive. After James Carpenter tipped a Riley Leonard pass, D'Angelo Ponds picked it off, setting the Indiana offense up in plus territory with a huge opportunity to strike first and show the country that Indiana belonged. The IU offense didn't do that, as they proved the exact opposite when Kurtis Rourke threw an interception, throwing it to Xavier Watts as he was trying to hit Ke'Shawn Williams near the end zone. "It was just man-to-man coverage. Just trying to get them just with a tempo play. And just threw it a little bit too far and the defender made a nice play. But didn't need to make that throw in that situation," Rourke said postgame, mentioning this interception specifically. The Indiana offense would have more chances too, although it still wouldn't capitalize, falling short in every one except for the drive ;ate in the second quarter that ended in a Nicolas Radicic field goal. "That was the one thing about that first half. We had the ball, I think, in the red zone twice. Came away with three points. And against a good team like this you've got to capitalize on those things," offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said, furthering the notion that the Indiana offense needed to get out to a hot start, but it simply didn't.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches the second half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in South Bend. Notre Dame defeated Indiana 27-17.© Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going back to the interception, though, things would only get worse for the Hoosiers, though, as they would give up a 98 yard rush on the very next play, allowing Jeremiyah love to go the distance to put the Irish on top first. "It was just a misfit on the front seven really. We knew what we were going to get" Aiden Fisher said after the game, while also adding "Some guys jumped out of their gaps. I'll take the fall for that one. We have to play our gaps better and play more disciplined." Fisher's fault or not, this type of play can never happen if IU wanted a shot to win this one, but for it to happen immediately after the Hoosiers gave up a red zone chance, that's simply disastrous. These two plays flipped what could have been a 7-0 lead for the Hoosiers into a 7-0 lead for Notre Dame, completely changing the complexion of the game, while also showing that IU couldn't respond after one play went south. Part of the blame has to be put on Indiana's mindset, as it didn't play aggressive like it normally does, which resulted in these two huge plays. Bryant Haines mentioned this, saying "The thing I notice is the margin for error is just so small. They get the ball on the minus-2-yard line. I put in a simple kind of gapped-out call. I was thinking of being even more aggressive. I was talking to Aiden Fisher; you want to go attack them, maybe we can get two points here?" Instead of this, though, Haines said Indiana elected to "put in a nice conservative call. You misfit it a little bit and the thing rips you for 98 yards and six points. That's how small the margin for error is against elite teams. I felt that way against Ohio State. I felt that way again tonight."

Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) celebrates getting a stop during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.© MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images