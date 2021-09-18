Indiana Falls Apart, Loses to #8 Cincinnati

Indiana did not hesitate at the beginning of this game, and the steadfast defense that has been so far this season was as advertised in the first half. Cincinnati went the majority of the first quarter without gaining a first down. Multiple false starts and a raucous crowd made it difficult for the Bearcats to succeed on 3rd down. A tipped interception helped set up Michael Penix and the offense with a short field, and after two drives of 3 and outs, Michael Penix was able to find Peyton Hendershot in the flat for a gritty 16-yard score. Hendershot would have a good day, with 6 receptions for 60 yards. Michael Penix would throw the first of his three interceptions two drives later after a pass to the endzone was picked off by Bearcat safety Bryan Cook. However, the Hoosier defense did not flinch. DE Ryder Anderson, who had 7 tackles on the day, would hit Desmond Ridder on his blind side forcing him to fumble. Cincinnati OL John Williams attempted to pick the ball up with one hand but was hit by LB Micah McFadden who would force and recover the second fumble on the play. The Hoosiers would take over in the red zone at the Cincinnati 6 yard line, taking a 14-0 lead soon after when Michael Penix would get his second passing touchdown of the day on a short throw to Stephen Carr. Carr would have 21 rushes for 52 yards on the day, 45 of those in the first half.

Indiana defense watches as Desmond Ridder puts finishing touches on win.

Just when Indiana had all the momentum in the world, it would quickly be taken away. Literally. After forcing yet another 3 and out, Captain LB Micah McFadden was called for targeting on a play that many Indiana fans would deem a questionable call by the referees. McFadden was ejected. Cincinnati would immediately go on the attack after getting new life, marching half the field and getting on the board with a short touchdown rush by Jerome Ford. Michael Penix’s questionable play would continue on the ensuing drive. Marching down the field with just over 5:00 remaining, Penix would feel pressure from the Cincinnati defensive front and throw an ill-advised pass into coverage that would be intercepted by Arquon Bush and after a decent return, Cincinnati would set up in Indiana territory with just over 3:00 left in the half. The Bearcats would get a field goal and Indiana would head into the half with a 14-10 lead. The Indiana offense would continue to struggle coming out of the 2nd half with two three-and-outs in two drives. Cincinnati would take advantage of the sputtering offense and take the lead midway through the 3rd.

Desmond Ridder would march the Bearcats down the field using his legs and arm, including a 26-yard rush and a 21-yard completion to Jadon Thompson. Capping it off with another short touchdown run by Jerome Ford, making it 17-14. Indiana would respond, however, and this is where the back and forth precedence of this game began. Michael Penix and his favorite target on the day D.J. Matthews would connect on a 44-yard completion, one of Michael Penix’s best throws of the day. Matthews had a huge day for the Hoosiers with 5 receptions for 120 yards. Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan would draw up an end-around trick play and D.J. Matthews would find the endzone rather easy to get the lead right back, 21-17.

Tre Tucker returns kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown