Indiana Falls Apart, Loses to #8 Cincinnati
Indiana did not hesitate at the beginning of this game, and the steadfast defense that has been so far this season was as advertised in the first half.
Cincinnati went the majority of the first quarter without gaining a first down. Multiple false starts and a raucous crowd made it difficult for the Bearcats to succeed on 3rd down.
A tipped interception helped set up Michael Penix and the offense with a short field, and after two drives of 3 and outs, Michael Penix was able to find Peyton Hendershot in the flat for a gritty 16-yard score. Hendershot would have a good day, with 6 receptions for 60 yards.
Michael Penix would throw the first of his three interceptions two drives later after a pass to the endzone was picked off by Bearcat safety Bryan Cook. However, the Hoosier defense did not flinch.
DE Ryder Anderson, who had 7 tackles on the day, would hit Desmond Ridder on his blind side forcing him to fumble. Cincinnati OL John Williams attempted to pick the ball up with one hand but was hit by LB Micah McFadden who would force and recover the second fumble on the play.
The Hoosiers would take over in the red zone at the Cincinnati 6 yard line, taking a 14-0 lead soon after when Michael Penix would get his second passing touchdown of the day on a short throw to Stephen Carr. Carr would have 21 rushes for 52 yards on the day, 45 of those in the first half.
Just when Indiana had all the momentum in the world, it would quickly be taken away.
Literally.
After forcing yet another 3 and out, Captain LB Micah McFadden was called for targeting on a play that many Indiana fans would deem a questionable call by the referees. McFadden was ejected.
Cincinnati would immediately go on the attack after getting new life, marching half the field and getting on the board with a short touchdown rush by Jerome Ford.
Michael Penix’s questionable play would continue on the ensuing drive. Marching down the field with just over 5:00 remaining, Penix would feel pressure from the Cincinnati defensive front and throw an ill-advised pass into coverage that would be intercepted by Arquon Bush and after a decent return, Cincinnati would set up in Indiana territory with just over 3:00 left in the half.
The Bearcats would get a field goal and Indiana would head into the half with a 14-10 lead.
The Indiana offense would continue to struggle coming out of the 2nd half with two three-and-outs in two drives. Cincinnati would take advantage of the sputtering offense and take the lead midway through the 3rd.
Desmond Ridder would march the Bearcats down the field using his legs and arm, including a 26-yard rush and a 21-yard completion to Jadon Thompson. Capping it off with another short touchdown run by Jerome Ford, making it 17-14.
Indiana would respond, however, and this is where the back and forth precedence of this game began.
Michael Penix and his favorite target on the day D.J. Matthews would connect on a 44-yard completion, one of Michael Penix’s best throws of the day. Matthews had a huge day for the Hoosiers with 5 receptions for 120 yards.
Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan would draw up an end-around trick play and D.J. Matthews would find the endzone rather easy to get the lead right back, 21-17.
The Bearcats would respond with a 99-yard house call on the kickoff after the said score. Tre Tucker drew the Indiana special teams towards the right sideline, made one cut, and was gone. Cincinnati kicker Cole Smith would miss the PAT making it a 23-21 lead for Cincinnati.
The Hoosier offense would show signs of life after going dormant for most of the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Indiana was able to drive down the field and take the lead, again, on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Charles Campbell who has been great all season.
On the ensuing drive, a roughing the passer call that would have set up a long third down gave Cincinnati 15 yards and a first down. Desmond Ridder would later find Alec Pierce in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown over Tiawan Mullen. Alec Pierce had a big day for UC, with 5 receptions for 86 yards and the aforementioned score.
That was the fifth lead change of the half.
The following drive was a gut-wrenching one for IU fans. Big chunk plays by Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Peyton Hendershot would set the Hoosiers up nicely in the red zone looking to recapture the lead.
From the two-yard line, Tim Baldwin Jr. attempted to punch it for the lead but lost control of the ball and Darrian Beavers of Cincinnati recovered it. Giving possession back to the Bearcats with 8:26 left in the contest.
Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats would attempt to put the game away but would only manage to flip the field. Ridder would finish the day 20/36 with 210 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Indiana would take over after a punt from their own 36 with 4:27 remaining.
A sack and an incomplete pass would be followed by another questionable decision by Michael Penix as he throws his 3rd interception. Deshawn Pace would return the interception to the 5-yard line.
The Memorial Stadium stands quickly started to empty after that play.
Penix was 17/40 with 224 yards, 3 interceptions, and two touchdown passes.
Desmond Ridder would scramble for a touchdown moments later and put the nail in the coffin, securing a 38-24 victory.
Indiana beat Cincinnati in many key categories. Rushing yards (152-118), passing yards (224-210), and even fewer penalties (5/45-11/72). Unfortunately, Cincinnati was able to win one stat that holds more weight than all. Red zone efficiency.
Cincinnati was 5-5 in the red zone, accounting for 28 of the Bearcats 38 points. Not only could Indiana not score in the red zone, but they also couldn’t hold the ball, turning it over twice via an interception and fumble.
Coach Allen and the Hoosiers have many questions to be answered, including who will play quarterback next week. Paired with below-average play, Penix received x-rays after the game and couldn’t talk to the media.
Indiana will visit Western Kentucky next week, an 8:00 pm kickoff on Saturday night.