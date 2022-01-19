Indiana facing a difficult test defending Purdue's bigs

Indiana hasn't beaten Purdue in nine tries -- dating back to 2017. In fact, since 2010, the Hoosiers are just 5-15 against their in-state rival.

Thursday offers a huge opportunity for Indiana to not only get back on the right side of the series, but also bolster its chance at finishing in the top four or five of the Big Ten and add to its tournament resume.

The biggest matchup will be in the paint and will allow the strength of both teams to go right at each other all game long.

"I've watched them play a number of teams, and they've got the total package. They do. They play hard," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "Painter has done a hell of a job in terms of implementing his system and how he wants them to play. It should be a hell of a game."